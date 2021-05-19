I will soon resume my beef with Shatta Wale – Stonebwoy

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy says he enjoyed his beef with Shatta Wale and is enthused to revive their altercation to make their fans happy.

He jokingly made this statement while addressing his rumoured beef with Sarkodie and Samini.

Speaking to Abeiku Santana on Okay FM, the ‘Everlasting‘ hitmaker denied having beef with Sarkodie and Samini Dagaati.

Stonebwoy said he only beefed his colleague dancehall singer, Shatta Wale, and not Sarkodie or Samini.

According to him, his brush with Samini on Twitter some months ago was just a constructive exchange and not beef.

On Sarkodie, Stonebwoy said the “No Fugazy” crooner is a rapper and had no business beefing with a dancehall artiste.