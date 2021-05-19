type here...
GhPageEntertainmentI will soon resume my beef with Shatta Wale – Stonebwoy
Entertainment

I will soon resume my beef with Shatta Wale – Stonebwoy

By Kweku Derrick
I'm a devil you can't win me in a fight - Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy says he enjoyed his beef with Shatta Wale and is enthused to revive their altercation to make their fans happy.

He jokingly made this statement while addressing his rumoured beef with Sarkodie and Samini.

Speaking to Abeiku Santana on Okay FM, the ‘Everlasting‘ hitmaker denied having beef with Sarkodie and Samini Dagaati.

Stonebwoy said he only beefed his colleague dancehall singer, Shatta Wale, and not Sarkodie or Samini.

According to him, his brush with Samini on Twitter some months ago was just a constructive exchange and not beef.

On Sarkodie, Stonebwoy said the “No Fugazy” crooner is a rapper and had no business beefing with a dancehall artiste.

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Accra
few clouds
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
89 %
1.6mph
20 %
Wed
86 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
86 °
Sun
87 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News