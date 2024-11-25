I Will Stop Worshipping God If Bawumia Wins- Owusu Bempah

Ghanaian man of God, known for his political prophecies, Owusu Bempah has made a shocking disclosure.

Owusu Bempah, who has always been labeled as an NPP Prophet has this time around insisted that the NPP will lose.

The man of God has on several occasions revealed how God has spoken to him about the outcome of the December 7 general election even though it is yet to be held.

Speaking before his congregation in a video sighted by Gh Page, Owusu Bempah has stated that spiritually, the NDC has won the December general election.

The man of God claims nothing can be done to the results; both physically and spiritually because God has already crowned former president and the flagbearer of the NDC, John Mahama.

To prove he is not joking with his prophecy, as many have stated, he said he would stop worshiping God if the NDC, and for that matter, John Mahama is unable to stand tall among his competitors in the coming election.