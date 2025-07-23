I will strike at the right time- Kevin Taylor threatens

Media personality, Kevin Taylor has threatened that he will be striking anytime soon.

The media personality became the topic of online discussion after the Supreme Court quashed a 2020 High Court contempt arrest warrant for Kevin Taylor.

In a 4:1 majority decision delivered in Accra on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, the Supreme Court said the process breached the principles of natural justice and denied him the right to be heard.

In his reaction, Kevin Taylor took to facebook to post a picture of a man that portrayed “wickedbess” and in the caption, stated that he would strike very soon.

Kevin Taylor captioned his post “I will strike at the right time”.