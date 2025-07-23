type here...
Entertainment

I will strike at the right time- Kevin Taylor threatens

By Mzta Churchill

Media personality, Kevin Taylor has threatened that he will be striking anytime soon.

The media personality became the topic of online discussion after the Supreme Court quashed a 2020 High Court contempt arrest warrant for Kevin Taylor.

READ ALSO: My daughter doesn’t listen to my advice- Nana Agradaa’s father cries out

In a 4:1 majority decision delivered in Accra on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, the Supreme Court said the process breached the principles of natural justice and denied him the right to be heard.

In his reaction, Kevin Taylor took to facebook to post a picture of a man that portrayed “wickedbess” and in the caption, stated that he would strike very soon.

Kevin Taylor captioned his post “I will strike at the right time”.

- GhPage
Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Empty vessels make the most noise- Agya Koo says after Lilwin said he is the best actor in Africa

Nana Agradaa

My daughter doesn’t listen to my advice- Nana Agradaa’s father cries out

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Wednesday, July 23, 2025
26.2 C
Accra

Also Read

University of Niger dismisses female student in viral video

University of Niger

Photos of the female student whose lecturer died on top of her surfaces

Dr Olabode Abimbola Ibikunle and Gloria Samuel 1

Brother discipline their sister’s husband for assault

Brothers In Law Beating husband

Lecturer dies on top of level 200 student

Dr Ibikunle

GH nurse ends it all due to broken heart

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways