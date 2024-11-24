GhPageEntertainmentI Will Strike Very Soon- Sally Mann
I Will Strike Very Soon- Sally Mann

By Mzta Churchill
Entertainment pundit, known for her controversies, Sally Mann has stated that she would strike very soon.

This comes after actress cum media personality, Nana Ama McBrown fired shots at her.

Speaking on Fakye TV sighted by Gh Page, McBrown stated that she was too blessed and far ahead to engage in an unnecessary feud with Sally Mann.

Sally Mann has said that she has seen and heard everything including Shatta Wale coming to Kumasi, but she has decided to keep mute for now.

She claims many people have called and implored her to strike, but she thinks it is not the right time.

She claims she has time for everything, hence, at the right time, Ghanaians will hear from her.

