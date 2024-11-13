GhPagePoliticsI Will Support Businesses In The Creative Arts Financially- John Mahama
I Will Support Businesses In The Creative Arts Financially- John Mahama

By Mzta Churchill
Former president and the flag bearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama has his intention for the people within the creative arts industry.

The former president slated yesterday, 12th November, 2024 to meet and have a chit chat with the industry players so that if possible, he could present to them his intention should he be given the nod.

Many industry players including Bulldog, Kala Kumasi, Nana Yeboah, Abeiku Santana, KOD, Abrobe, and Michael Afranie, among others were present to have a convoy with the former president.

Speaking to the celebrities and media personalities present, John Mahama disclosed that he would build a film village for the creative arts.

According to him, it is a promise he wishes to keep, claiming that it was something he wanted to do as a president, however, time could not permit him to do that.

John Mahama claims building film villages is one of the first things he would do should he become the next president of Ghana.

He went on to add that he would go the extra mile to support small businesses financially within the creative arts, claiming he does not want a situation where Ghanaian celebrities would be famous but depend on alms for survival.

