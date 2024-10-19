GhPageEntertainmentI Will Torment You Until You Die- Funny Face Tells Vannessa.
Entertainment

I Will Torment You Until You Die- Funny Face Tells Vannessa.

By Mzta Churchill
Comedian Funny Face is back on social media and once again launching attacks on his baby mama, Vannessa.

Funny Face has in a viral self recorded video threatened to torment his baby mama until she finally dies.

According to him, Vannessa has taken everything from him apart from the love he willingly gave him, so, as he is alive, tormenting Vannessa is the only thing that makes him happy.

He also noted in the viral video that even though his first DNA test has proven that Ella and Bella are not his children, other DNA results are about to emerge.

He added that, he is now a Muslim, and as a result, has changed his name to Dauda Mumuni, so, Vannessa and his children have no option but to add Mumuni to their names.

As usual, Funny Face insulted Vannessa, her mother and father, saying that she and her family are prostitutes.

author avatar
Mzta Churchill
See Full Bio
Source:GH PAGE

