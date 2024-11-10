I Will Vote Against Bawumia And NPP Party- Cocoa Farmer Reveals

An angry cocoa farmer has disclosed that he has no option but to vote against Dr. Bawumia and his NPP Party.

Speaking in an interview monitored by Gh Page, the cocoa farmer labeled the NPP party and its leaders a cheat.

He claims the NPP party has not been fair with him and cocoa farmers at large.

According to him, it is unwise for the government to sell a bag of cocoa at a high price and in the end, divide the amount by 3 and give them 1.

He noted the challenges cocoa farmers go through before they can sell a bag of cocoa, claiming apart from the struggles they go through as farmers, the money the government gives them in the end cannot even buy fertilizers.

He revealed that following this among others, he and his other colleague cocoa farmers have decided to vote massively against Dr. Bawumia and his NPP party.