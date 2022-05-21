type here...
I will wear panties if I produce a song about it – Feli Nuna [Video]

By Kweku Derrick
Feli Nuna
Feli Nuna
Singer Feli Nuna says the promotion of her new song ‘Towel’ in bath towels wrapped around her for media interviews will take a dramatic turn when she releases a song about panties.

In the past few days, the musician has been spotted on Radio and making appearances on TV in either white or wine towels to push her song.

Speaking in an interview with Ghanaian blogger SammyKay, Feli Nuna noted that she won’t be bothered about what people will say provided it helps promote a song and fills her bank account.

“If I do a song called pant maybe you might see me wearing pants. I’m an artiste so it’s my job … If it’s a must for me to do that, I will,” she said.

Feli Nuna

Although it’s an obvious stunt to get the song trending, the strategy seems not to make any impact.

According to Nuna, her parents are aware of her new marketing moves to get her song to go far.

    Source:GHPage

