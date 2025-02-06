Controversial presenter Afia Schwarzenegger has taken a jab at Hon Sam George who is now the Minister for Communications following his decision to arrest people spreading false news.

Hon Sam George during his vetting with the appointment committee promised to fight misinformation on social media.

Days after a photo of him allegedly watching ‘abonsam cartoons’ in parliament surfaced on social media he countered it by sharing the original picture and in his caption reiterated that as minister he would arrest people sharing fake news and stories on social media.

This comment seems to have angered Afia Schwarzenegger who has in a video rained insults on the Minister.

According to her, while in opposition Hon. Sam George was one of the people sharing fake stories about the former president and even lied about the police service.

She continued that now that his (Sam George) party is in power, he now sees the need to arrest people for spreading fake news.

In the video, Afia Schwar stated that the Minister should be thankful that she doesn’t know where they manufacture fake news, she would have sponsored those people to push more fake stories against the current government.

She used the opportunity to also rain insults on the Minister following his decision to get people prosecuted for sharing fake stories.

Watch the video below: