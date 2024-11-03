type here...
I Wish I Were Married With Two Kids- Martha Ankomah
I Wish I Were Married With Two Kids- Martha Ankomah

By Mzta Churchill
Beautiful Ghanaian actress, Martha Ankomah has shared a very emotional story.

The actress appeared as a guest on actress Emelia Brobbey’s “Okukuseku Show” where she decided to talk about marriage.

Martha believes that “Marriage is a good thing” as she claims that “It brings honor to you as a woman and your family”.

The Ghallywood actress and brand ambassador to numerous companies revealed that she wishes she were married with two kids, but she is okay since she is still waiting to hear from God.

She said “I wish I was married with two kids. I wish I was picking and dropping them off at Sunday school and social events. But I can’t do anything without the approval of God.”

According to Martha Ankomah, “ Everything I have done in my life was approved by God. God knows I want to be married and have kids in the future so I am waiting for his approval. When God approves it, I will get married and have wonderful children”.

