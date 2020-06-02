type here...
Source:GHPAGE
Entertainment

I wish to get married to Agyeman Badu this year – Akuapem Poloo

By Mr. Tabernacle
Popular Ghanaian socialite, Akuapem Poloo yesterday had a fun-filled night of her life as she celebrated her 31st birthday in a grand style.

Friends, family and colleagues in the showbiz fraternity passed through to share in her joy at her lavish home birthday party.

Akuapem Poloo all geared and fired up prior to her birthday bash revealed her biggest wish for this year, 2020 during a snappy convo with Sammy Kay media.

To the surprise of many, ‘Sexy Poloo’ said she wishes to get married to Blackstar midfielder Agyeman Badu this year.

Could it be that Akuapem Poloo and Badu, the Hellas Verona star (Serie A team) have been screwing each other behind closed doors and she felt it was now right to spill out the truth?

Well, if Akuapem Poloo’s wish is anything to actualize then it would be the biggest and shocking weddings in the history of Ghana’s entertainment.

Anything can happen. May her wishes come to pass. Wink!

