type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentDon't judge me now by who I was 10 years ago -...
Entertainment

Don’t judge me now by who I was 10 years ago – KiDi reacts to old tweets

By Kweku Derrick
KiDi sparks gay speculations
- Advertisement -

Musician KiDi has urged his fans not to judge him by his old unsavoury tweets that resurfaced and subjected him to criticism last week.

During an interview on Hitz FM, the reigning VGMA Artist of the Year reacted for the first time to comments he made on Twitter almost a decade ago.

“I just wish people would not define or judge me by who I was ten years ago. I am not even the same person I was a year ago,” KiDi told Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz.

He expressed how he felt about the re-emergence of his old “mean” tweets.

“I felt very embarrassed,” said KiDi. “I felt down, sad, defeated, there were a lot of things happening in my mind at the time.”

READ MORE: “Mahama is useless” – Old tweet of KiDi resurfaces

He further revealed how the incident affected his ability to socialize with fans at the EP listening session.

“I remember when it happened I was at my EP listening session. I had to leave in the middle of it because I broke down in the middle of people who were around. It was just a lot. I had to leave and go home,” KiDi recounted.

When asked why he didn’t delete the old tweets, he said it’s not like he goes around thinking of something to delete, because he doesn’t remember putting them out in the first place.

Subscribe to watch new videos

READ MORE: Sarkodie will never win a Grammy award – KiDi says in old tweet

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, October 3, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    79.2 ° F
    79.2 °
    79.2 °
    89 %
    3.2mph
    40 %
    Mon
    79 °
    Tue
    83 °
    Wed
    82 °
    Thu
    80 °
    Fri
    82 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News