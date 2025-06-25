I won’t appear before any Kangaroo disciplinary committee- Abronye tells NPP leaders

Controversial NPP bono chairman, Abronye has said that he has no plans of appearing before the leaders of the NPP.

The controversial politician has shared a communique where he stated emphatically that he will not appear before what he terms “Kangaroo Disciplinary Committee”.

Abronye stated in his communique that he has seen a communique flying across social media platforms, signed by the General secretary of the NPP, requesting his presence before a disciplinary committee.

According to Abronye, he has seen the communique but swept it under the canopy.

The controversial politician stated that he wouldn’t let the leaders of the NPP intimidate him to keep quiet, so, he wouldn’t even honor their invitation.