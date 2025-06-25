type here...
Politics

I won’t appear before any Kangaroo disciplinary committee- Abronye tells NPP leaders

By Mzta Churchill

Controversial NPP bono chairman, Abronye has said that he has no plans of appearing before the leaders of the NPP.

The controversial politician has shared a communique where he stated emphatically that he will not appear before what he terms “Kangaroo Disciplinary Committee”.

Abronye stated in his communique that he has seen a communique flying across social media platforms, signed by the General secretary of the NPP, requesting his presence before a disciplinary committee.

According to Abronye, he has seen the communique but swept it under the canopy.

The controversial politician stated that he wouldn’t let the leaders of the NPP intimidate him to keep quiet, so, he wouldn’t even honor their invitation.

- GhPage
Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Asamoah Gyan has blocked me- Stonebwoy cries out

He slept with me when I went to watch television in his room- lady reveals

GhPagePolitics

TODAY

Wednesday, June 25, 2025
27.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Moment current boyfriend shoots ex-boyfriend to death

Lady and her sneaky link

VIDEO: 2-year-old TikToker Akua Antwiwaa dies

Akua Antwiwaa

Photos of Dutchess Dior

Dutchess Dior

Part 2 & 3 of pastor’s daughter’s video surfaces

Pastors daughters video

He slept with me when I went to watch television in his room- lady reveals

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways