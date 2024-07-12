I won’t cast my vote for you if you debate Bawumia – Bridget Otoo tells Mahama

Award-winning broadcast journalist, Bridget Otoo has declared a firm stance regarding her vote in the upcoming December 7 general elections.

She has made it clear that her support for former President John Dramani Mahama hinges on a critical condition which is that the former president will not engage in a debate with the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Quite recently a video of the vice president speaking at one of the rallies of the NPP and boldly demanding for a debate with the former Prez got netizens talking.

In the video, Dr. Bawumia rubbished the popular 24-hour economy policy of the opposition NDC and vowed that if President Mahama would be man enough to face him, he would ensure that there is that campaign promises.

Bridget Otoo

However, in a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) on July 11, 2024, Bridget Otoo expressed her disapproval of granting Dr Bawumia the platform and visibility that a debate with Mahama would provide.

The Metro TV news anchor emphatically stated, “I will vote against John Mahama if he debates Bawumia! We are not giving a platform to that chronic, unrepentant, untruthful person.”

Bridget Otoo further elaborated on her position, suggesting that the NPP should organize debates featuring their candidate and other parties’ flagbearers, explicitly excluding the National Democratic Congress (NDC). “They can organize a debate for other candidates with him!” – She urged.

“Nana Addo stayed away from debates and he did just fine!!!” she noted, emphasizing her belief that debates are not essential for electoral success.