Controversial and loudmouth comedienne, Afia Schwar, who has always made it into the headlines on a bad note has told her critics point-blank that she won’t change from her bad behaviour either today or tomorrow.

As we are all aware, Afia Schwar took over social media trends about three weeks ago after she clashed with NPP’s Chairman Wontumi and Lawyer Maurice Ampaw.

During their ill-famed internet brawl, Afia Schwar rained heavy curses on Chairman Wontumi and Lawyer Maurice Ampaw with Antoa and other powerful rive gods.

She also stormed the dreadful Nogokpo to seek assistance to totally destroy her foes once and for all.

In the middle of all this fuss, a couple of social media users and her close friends dropped pieces of advice for the mother of two both online and offline but she refused to consider any of them.

Revealing why she expressed severe contempt towards the advice that was given to her during her fight with Chairman Wontumi, Afia Schwar has categorically stated that she’s heedless.

In a new video that has been chanced upon on her IG page, Afia Schwar mocked and entreated her advisors to mind their businesses because she still remains imprudent and reckless.

One day, when age and maturity finally catch up with Afia Schwar, she will agree to the fact that she did a lot of irresponsible things when she was young