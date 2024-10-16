I Won’t Cook And Clean For My Husband- Ghanaian Woman Says

An alleged Ghanaian slay queens who double as panelists on Efia Odo’s “Rants Bants Confessions” program have caused a stir on social media.

Speaking during the recent episode of their show, the two alleged slay queens spewed that they do not see the sense in cleaning, washing, and cooking for their boyfriends, or better still, their husband.

This comes after Efia Odo brought before the table the duties of a wife or girlfriend, saying that, the girlfriend or wife is supposed to cook, clean and wash for their partners.

In the reply, the duo disagreed with Efia Odo, saying that there was no sense in Efia’s statement.

According to them, it is not written anywhere that it is compulsory for a woman to wash, clean and cook for their partners.

They claim as women or wives, they are also engaged in work, hence, they wouldn’t get the time to cook, wash, and clean for their partners.