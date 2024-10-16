GhPageEntertainmentI Won’t Cook And Clean For My Husband- Ghanaian Woman Says
Entertainment

I Won’t Cook And Clean For My Husband- Ghanaian Woman Says

By Mzta Churchill
#image_title

An alleged Ghanaian slay queens who double as panelists on Efia Odo’s “Rants Bants Confessions” program have caused a stir on social media.

READ ALSO: I Was Arrested Because I Shouted “Choo Boi”-Man Shares Sad Story

Speaking during the recent episode of their show, the two alleged slay queens spewed that they do not see the sense in cleaning, washing, and cooking for their boyfriends, or better still, their husband.

This comes after Efia Odo brought before the table the duties of a wife or girlfriend, saying that, the girlfriend or wife is supposed to cook, clean and wash for their partners.

In the reply, the duo disagreed with Efia Odo, saying that there was no sense in Efia’s statement.

According to them, it is not written anywhere that it is compulsory for a woman to wash, clean and cook for their partners.

They claim as women or wives, they are also engaged in work, hence, they wouldn’t get the time to cook, wash, and clean for their partners.

author avatar
Mzta Churchill
See Full Bio
Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GH PAGE

TODAY

Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Accra
overcast clouds
82.5 ° F
82.5 °
82.5 °
72 %
1.9mph
100 %
Wed
84 °
Thu
80 °
Fri
83 °
Sat
83 °
Sun
82 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways