GhPageEntertainmentI Won’t Date Someone In The Entertainment Industry- Benedicta Gafah
Entertainment

I Won’t Date Someone In The Entertainment Industry- Benedicta Gafah

By Mzta Churchill
#image_title

Actress and entrepreneur, Benedicta Gafah has disclosed that she has no plan of dating someone in the Ghanaian entertainment fraternity.

The beautiful actress was speaking with Andy Dosty on Accra-based Hitz FM when she made the shocking disclosure.

Benedicta Gafah refuted claims of dating her colleague, James Gardiner as she claims her relationship with James is nothing but a platonic one.

“James is just a friend, and nothing has happened between us,” she revealed.

In buttressing her assertion on why she would not like to be in a relationship with someone in the entertainment fraternity, she said “I don’t want to mix business with pleasure; that is why I don’t want to date someone in the same industry”.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GH PAGE

TODAY

Friday, October 25, 2024
Accra
light rain
83.4 ° F
83.4 °
83.4 °
72 %
3.1mph
100 %
Fri
84 °
Sat
83 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
82 °
Tue
84 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways