I Won’t Date Someone In The Entertainment Industry- Benedicta Gafah

Actress and entrepreneur, Benedicta Gafah has disclosed that she has no plan of dating someone in the Ghanaian entertainment fraternity.

The beautiful actress was speaking with Andy Dosty on Accra-based Hitz FM when she made the shocking disclosure.

Benedicta Gafah refuted claims of dating her colleague, James Gardiner as she claims her relationship with James is nothing but a platonic one.

“James is just a friend, and nothing has happened between us,” she revealed.

In buttressing her assertion on why she would not like to be in a relationship with someone in the entertainment fraternity, she said “I don’t want to mix business with pleasure; that is why I don’t want to date someone in the same industry”.