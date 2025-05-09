I won’t do this sing-a-thon again- Afua Asantewaa reveals

Guinness World Record sing-a-thon attempted, Afua Asantewaa has said bye to the sing-a-thon attempt.

READ ALSO: Don’t tell me this is the guy I was crushing on- Ghanaians cry after seeing Kofi Mole looking sick







This comes after the once upon a time media personality took to her socials to announce that she was disqualified in her second attempt.

Afua used the opportunity to thank all and sundry who supported her during her second sing-a-thon attempt.

However, a social media user identified as “Tinastube” took to the comment section to advise Afua not to give up, but try the third time, because perhaps the third time would yield a positive result.

She said “Go again. You can do this. Your resilience will teach everyone how to persevere when all hope is lost. Rooting for you Afua”.

READ ALSO: If giving money is a proof of love, why don’t men receive some from women?- Keche Joshua questions

In her response, Afua Asantewaa said that “Tina thank you bu not this record attempt. I am grateful for the advice”.