I won’t do this sing-a-thon again- Afua Asantewaa reveals

By Mzta Churchill

Guinness World Record sing-a-thon attempted, Afua Asantewaa has said bye to the sing-a-thon attempt.

This comes after the once upon a time media personality took to her socials to announce that she was disqualified in her second attempt.

Afua used the opportunity to thank all and sundry who supported her during her second sing-a-thon attempt.

However, a social media user identified as “Tinastube” took to the comment section to advise Afua not to give up, but try the third time, because perhaps the third time would yield a positive result.

She said “Go again. You can do this. Your resilience will teach everyone how to persevere when all hope is lost. Rooting for you Afua”.

In her response, Afua Asantewaa said that “Tina thank you bu not this record attempt. I am grateful for the advice”.

- GhPage
