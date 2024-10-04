I won’t forgive and reverse my curses on Delay – Akua Donkor reveals (Video)



Recall that close to a decade ago, controversial TV personality, Delay, confronted Madam Akua Donkor and insinuated that she was a witch, had eaten all her kids and was also mentally unstable.

It all happened when Delay hosted an interview with Madam Akua Donkor which made her to quickly gained notoriety for her confrontational tone.



During the interview, Delay, known for her outspoken nature, subtly suggested that Madam Akua Donkor exhibited the behavioural characteristics of a witch and a person suffering from mental illness.

And has also supposedly used her witchcraft to eat all of her kids since she doesn’t have a child of her own at the moment.

This sparked a heated exchange between the two, with Madam Akua vehemently denying the accusations.

Fast forward, another interview with Kofi Adoma, Madam Akua Donkor disclosed that she was coerced into calling herself a witch in a song that Delay had given her to sing.



The presidential aspirant expressed her disappointment in Delay, recounting how she felt mistreated and devalued during the contentious interview.

-- AD --

In the course of the interview, Madam Akua Donkor emphatically stated that she is neither a witch nor mentally unstable, seeking to dispel the lingering perceptions created during the controversial interview.

She also cursed that Delay will never marry of her have kids of her own for humiliating her.

Well, Delay has no known husband or children and this had made a set of Ghanaians to petition Akua Donkor to forgive Delay.

In a new video, Akua Donkor, has emphatically stated that she won’t forgive Delay either today nor tomorrow.