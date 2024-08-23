Ghanaians are just a few months away from the general elections. For some people, this is the only time they can make money from the politicians because the politicians would shut their doors to them after the elections.

Businessman Cheddar who has also expressed his interest in contesting in this year’s election has stated that if anyone is thinking of him giving out monies to them to vote for him then that person should look elsewhere.

According to him, even though he wants to be elected as President, he would tow in the lane of exchanging money for votes.

He said: “I will not be the man who comes to you with money and asks for your vote. I will not do it. You can choose to dislike me, but what I am not gonna do is to let you trade your soul.”

Watch the video below: