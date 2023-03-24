type here...
“I won’t hesitate to break up with my boyfriend if another guy offers me Ghc 13,331” – Lady reveals

By Armani Brooklyn
A group of Nigerian ladies have revealed the amount of money that would be enticing enough for them to break up with their boyfriends.

The first young woman said that if she sees N500,000, her relationship will end immediately because she does not know what they are doing currently.


She initially mentioned N500 million but changed her mind and said N500k is good enough for her to leave.

Another lady said that for $5000, she would speedily leave her boyfriend because he has been misbehaving.

They both spoke during a street Vox Pop which was conducted before Valentine’s Day and the second lady said that she suspects it’s because February 14 was approaching that her man was acting funny.

According to the young woman, she asked him for money and he refused to give her so if she sees 5000 dollars, she will take it and leave him without looking back.

When asked what she would do if her man sees the interview, she said that they will have to break up in reality.

Watch the video below to know more…

Below are some of the reactions from social media users who have come across the video online…

Seunpizzle 4 – None of them have boyfriends….All these ones na night hustlers

Kingmenh – Stop dating broke girls you will not hear see wetin person dey date you can’t make money and you are asking for money God forbid


Viccy collection – Why u no go ask ur papa way born u money oloshi

Cassidyyng1 – Has she ever in her life made $5k for her life?

Doncruxe1 – Who dash the boyfriend. Na sugar daddy dm get and those mehn are beginning to show them pepper


Officialfenz – And your pa nor get money

    Source:Ghpage

