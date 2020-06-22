- Advertisement -

Anell Agyapong, the beautiful cocaine-addicted daughter of Hon. Kennedy Agyapong yesterday on Father’s Day penned down an emotional and touching message to her father.

As a means of celebrating his father on such a special occasion, Anell took to social media sharing a picture of herself and father to apologize to him for her waywardness that has kinds brought his name to disrepute.

Anell in her Father’s Day message to her father begged for mercy and forgiveness for all that she has caused.

She again pleaded with her father to find her worth as a daughter and deliver her from herself. Anell further disclosed she has now made better choices with her life and will continue to do so till the end of time.

Sharing two beautiful photos she took with her father, Anell Agyapong wrote:

Dear Daddy,

My waywardness has become the cause of your ridicule, which can tarnish your integrity and image, and I implore your forgiveness. I’ve made better choices now and will continue to.

Please Daddy, if one day you still find me worthy as your daughter, kindly have mercy on me and deliver me from myself.

Love Always, Anell.

Happy Father’s Day ??

That was a very touching one. When we all thought at least Kennedy Agyapong will find a place in his heart to finally forgive his refractory daughter comes another big blow from him.

Today in an exclusive interview on Atinka TV, the outspoken MP cum businessman responded to the apology from his daughter.

Reacting to the apology he said there’s no need for Anell to apologize or beg for his mercy, she’s grown and has the right to make her own choices.

According to him, he got no time to pay attention to her. Her life is in her own hands and would not on any occasion again pay for her fees.

Ken, said this on the basis that he has on numerous times advised and tried to shape her life to his purview of life.

Kennedy Agyapong closing in on the chapter of his daughter’s issue said on the emphasis that he would rather sleep with an ashawo AIDS patient than to pay her fees because at least he would get satisfaction before the viral disease takes his life.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW;

This is very serious! So Ken is not ready to accept his daughter back? Mmmmm…