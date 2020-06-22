type here...
GhPage Lifestyle I won’t pay your fees again - Kennedy Agyapong responds to daughter’s...
Source:GHPAGE
Lifestyle

I won’t pay your fees again – Kennedy Agyapong responds to daughter’s apology

Avatar
By Mr. Tabernacle
|
Kennedy-Agyapong-and-Anell-Agyapong
- Advertisement -

Anell Agyapong, the beautiful  cocaine-addicted daughter of Hon. Kennedy Agyapong yesterday on Father’s Day penned down an emotional and touching message to her father.

As a means of celebrating his father on such a special occasion, Anell took to social media sharing a picture of herself and father to apologize to him for her waywardness that has kinds brought his name to disrepute.

READ ALSO:  One of my daughters is a drug addict and begs men for sex in USA- Kennedy Agyapong

Anell in her Father’s Day message to her father begged for mercy and forgiveness for all that she has caused.

She again pleaded with her father to find her worth as a daughter and deliver her from herself. Anell further disclosed she has now made better choices with her life and will continue to do so till the end of time.

Sharing two beautiful photos she took with her father, Anell Agyapong wrote:

Dear Daddy,

My waywardness has become the cause of your ridicule, which can tarnish your integrity and image, and I implore your forgiveness. I’ve made better choices now and will continue to.
Please Daddy, if one day you still find me worthy as your daughter, kindly have mercy on me and deliver me from myself.

Love Always, Anell.
Happy Father’s Day ??

READ ALSO:  Photos of Anell Agyapong, Kennedy Agyapong’s cocaine-addicted daughter

That was a very touching one. When we all thought at least Kennedy Agyapong will find a place in his heart to finally forgive his refractory daughter comes another big blow from him.

Today in an exclusive interview on Atinka TV, the outspoken MP cum businessman responded to the apology from his daughter.

Reacting to the apology he said there’s no need for Anell to apologize or beg for his mercy, she’s grown and has the right to make her own choices.

According to him, he got no time to pay attention to her. Her life is in her own hands and would not on any occasion again pay for her fees.

Ken, said this on the basis that he has on numerous times advised and tried to shape her life to his purview of life.

READ ALSO: Kennedy Agyapongs’ addict daughter begs for forgiveness on Father’s Day

Kennedy Agyapong closing in on the chapter of his daughter’s issue said on the emphasis that he would rather sleep with an ashawo AIDS patient than to pay her fees because at least he would get satisfaction before the viral disease takes his life.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW;

This is very serious! So Ken is not ready to accept his daughter back? Mmmmm…

Previous articleYou sound just like your son- Reggie Rockstone tells Shatta Wale’s father
Next articleI will use money to influence the exposé of the evil deeds of all the fake pastors – Ken Agyapong

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Lifestyle

I will use money to influence the exposé of the evil deeds of all the fake pastors – Ken Agyapong

Mr. Tabernacle -
Kennedy Agyapong's mission to expose fake men of God in Ghana is one of the leading and most talked about topic in...
Read more
Lifestyle

Woman gifts husband a branded coffin on father’s day

Mr. Tabernacle -
Father's Day is an occasion set aside to celebrate fathers, potential father and men who in one way or the other play...
Read more
Lifestyle

Rev Owusu Bempah’s beautiful daughters get social media talking

Mr. Tabernacle -
The beautiful daughters of the well-renowned pastor Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah of Glorious Word and Power Ministry have set social media ablaze after...
Read more
Lifestyle

Kennedy Agyapong should face Duncan Williams because he is an occultist – Odifo Kwabena Tawiah

Qwame Benedict -
The leader of the Church of Rabbi Odifo Kwabena Tawiah has accused the founder of Action Chapel Duncan Williams as being an...
Read more
Lifestyle

Kennedy Agyapongs’ addict daughter begs for forgiveness on Father’s Day

RASHAD -
The wayward daughter of the Mp for Assin Central, Kennedy Oheneba Agyapong has finally apologized to her father for bringing shame to...
Read more
Lifestyle

Mzbel finally explains how she met Nigel Gaisie

Mr. Tabernacle -
Songstress Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah widely known as Mzbel in the entertainment cycles lately has seen her name printed boldly on all...
Read more

TODAY

Monday, June 22, 2020
Accra
broken clouds
27 ° C
27 °
27 °
83 %
5.1kmh
75 %
Mon
28 °
Tue
28 °
Wed
28 °
Thu
28 °
Fri
28 °

READ

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more

10 Ghanaians who gained fame through social media in 2019

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
Undoubtedly social media has become a hub for creating people to be known which in one way or the other has made others thrive...
Read more
Load more

Most Read

Entertainment

Afia Schwar advises young girls after Nana Aba Anamoah’s fake Range Rover gift brouhaha

Mr. Tabernacle -
Popular Media personality Afia Schwarzenegger amid Nana Aba Anamoah's fake Range Rover gift brouhaha has addressed and sent out some pieces of...
Read more
Lifestyle

Kennedy Agyapongs’ addict daughter begs for forgiveness on Father’s Day

RASHAD -
The wayward daughter of the Mp for Assin Central, Kennedy Oheneba Agyapong has finally apologized to her father for bringing shame to...
Read more
Entertainment

Showboy drops names of all the sakawa boys in Ghana – See who made the list

Mr. Tabernacle -
Arab Money Gang co-founder and CEO of 2Hype Gang, Sam Sarfo widely known as Showboy is also on the low key releasing some...
Read more
Lifestyle

I won’t pay your fees again – Kennedy Agyapong responds to daughter’s apology

Mr. Tabernacle -
Anell Agyapong, the beautiful  cocaine-addicted daughter of Hon. Kennedy Agyapong yesterday on Father's Day penned down an emotional and touching message to...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News