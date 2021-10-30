- Advertisement -

Just as promised, Afia Adomaa – the alleged disgruntled side chick of Zionfelix – has released another audio to back her claims of having a sexual relationship with the Ghanaian Celebrity blogger.

The UK-based lady popped out of the blue on Friday, October 29, 2021, to share some deep secrets about her sexcapades with Zionfelix on her Instagram page, giving a blow by blow account of all that has happened between them over time.

Among other things, she revealed that Zionfelix booked a flight for her to meet with him during his first-ever visit to Europe, and since then, they have been having multiple sexual bouts behind his baby mama and fiancée, Mina Lawani.

READ MORE: Zionfelix caught up in another entanglement with a lady from UK

It’s not clear why Afia has come out to expose and blackmail Zionfelix at this time, but she has undoubtedly deepened the blogger’s woes and affirmed his new tag as a womanizer who takes no chances when it comes to shooting his shot to get a lady pregnant.

On Saturday, October 30, 2021, Afia Adomaa released another audio recording she made during one of their steamy sessions in the bedroom.

READ MORE: Zionfelix’s UK girlfriend releases their leaked audio & amorous chats

In the audio, she’s heard cajoling Zionfelix to cum in her in a bid to get her pregnant so she could give him a child with a UK identity as his third mama. But the blogger was quick to turn down her request.

Zionfelix responded that he already has a baby with a UK identity by disclosing that his baby mama and fiancée, Minalyn, who recently gave birth to girl delivered in the UK and not Ghana.

Listen to the full audio below

In a narration attached to the audio, Afia Adomaa disclosed that she also took a naked video of Zionfelix after he happily had sex with her.

She threatened to sell the naked video to an adult website as she was willing to “taste the disgrace together” with Zion because they both “tasted the sweetness together”

Read the screenshot below