GhPageEntertainmentI won't take even $1 million to compose a political song -...
Entertainment

I won’t take even $1 million to compose a political song – Dr Cryme

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Dr-Cryme
Dr-Cryme

Tema-based rapper Dr Cryme popularly known as D Cryme has disclosed that he will reject $1 million from any political party to compose a song for them.

According to him, that is to say, that he will not compose any campaign song for any political party irrespective of whatever amount he will be offered.

He added that the music he makes is for Ghanaians to enjoy and that is what keeps him going and wouldn’t like to stain his integrity just for financial gains.

“I am a Ghanaian, and I will not make a song for a party. You know the deals—I’m worth more than that,” D-Cryme said confidently. He went on to describe himself as a “quadruple, zillion-dollar artist”.

He also stated that, while negotiations for any collaboration would include large numbers, his commitment remains with the people of Ghana.

“If I want to do a song, and it’s a negotiation, you’d see the numbers with plenty zeros,” he added.

Source:GhPage

