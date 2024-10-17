I Won’t Vote Because Of Fake And Confused Prophets- Obinim

The Founder and Leader of International Godsway Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim has lamented about fake and confused men and women of God in contemporary Ghanaian society.

The controversial Ghanaian man of God has revealed that he has no plan to vote in the much-anticipated 2024 general election.

Prophet Obinim, during one of his sermons, said that he would not take part in the upcoming general election because of some pastors, he labeled fake and confused.

According to him, these fake and confused pastors are not allowing Ghanaians to select their leaders, as they are always proclaiming that God has revealed to them who would win in the upcoming general election.

Angel Obinim doesn’t understand why the same God will be telling different pastors that different people will be winning in the upcoming general election.

Meanwhile, Angel Obinim is of the view that it is high time Ghanaians weigh the achievements of both NPP and NDC and vote wisely since the two major parties have ruled for over 16 years.

“Both political parties have been in power for 16 years. I think it would be prudent for us to assess which party has performed better and vote accordingly”.

“Because of these prophecies, I will not vote”, Obinim stated.

He added that “some of these pastors have problems. Once they declare the victory of these political parties, they should also tell us not to vote. They are confused, and I must say it”.