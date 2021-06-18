- Advertisement -

Actress and entrepreneur Salma Mumin has for the first time spoken on why she decided to sue actress turned presenter, Xandy Kamel.

It would be recalled that Xandy Kamel on her show on Angel TV alleged that Salma Mumin’s lavish lifestyle is been sponsored by big men and sugar daddies.

Salma, after watching the program directed her lawyers to sue her for defamation to a tune of GHC 1 million.

In an interview, Salma was questioned on which of the rumors she has heard about her that really got to her to which she responded that a lot but the recent comment from Xandy made her decide to take action.

According to her, she doesn’t know Xandy and wonders how she can just seat on live TV to pass comments about her including saying she flies to Dubai for men to lick her vjayjay.

She went on to say that ever since she came to Accra, all she has done is to work hard and that is what she is enjoying and not having an affair with sugar daddies or big men.

Watch the video below:

Salma disclosed that although she has heard a lot of rumors about her she decided to keep quiet but some people think her silence means those allegations are true therefore she wants to use Xandy as a scapegoat to deter others from saying things they know nothing about.