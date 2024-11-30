I Worked Very Hard For My Degree- Maame Serwaa Says As She Announces Graduation From KNUSTFORD

Actress Maame Serwaa born Clara Benson is the latest university graduate in town.

Per the news reaching the news desk of Gh Page, the young actress and brand ambassador has officially graduated from KNUSTFORD University College.

The news was made known by the actress when she chose to let all and sundry know of her recent achievement.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the actress posted a picture of herself, obviously taken on her graduation day.

As if the actress knew that netizens would question the credibility of her degree certificate, she indicated in her post on Instagram that she worked so hard for that.

The actress claims it took dedication, diligence, growth, and perseverance to achieve that.

Meanwhile, netizens took to the comment section of her post to congratulate her.

