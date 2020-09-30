type here...
I’d be a billionaire if i worked with my dad but I love music- Davido

Gideon Osei-Agyare
By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Updated:
Nigerian Afrobeat star, David Adedeji Adeleke, in a snippet from his yet to be released interview expressed that he would already be a billionaire if he wasn’t a musician and worked with his dad.

The Black Box interview would later be aired on Bounce Radio’s YouTube channel and Davido used the opportunity to get some things off his chest.

The cliched criticism of how his billionaire dad is the reason for his success as a musician has obviously gotten to the singer’s neck.

His most recent single titled FEM which means keep quiet was a statement to people who think his success is predicated on his wealthy background.

The song has been labeled a diss song to Burna Boy as a line in there which goes, ”Tell Odogwu say we like to party” seems to point to that assertion since Burna goes by the title Odogwu.

Meanwhile, Davido in the new interview stated that there is no need to hate on anyone because he doesn’t really need music to be financially stable.

”I don’t have to hate on anybody. If I don’t do music today, all my brothers and sisters they are richer than me ooo. It’s true now. If I go work for my Pap do you know how many power plants we have?”, he said.

He added that he only decided to pursue a career in music because he loves the craft and nothing else.

Davido with the rich kid talk

Davido is the son of Adedeji Adeleke, Nigerian billionaire, business magnate, founder and president of Adeleke University and also the CEO of Pacific Holdings Limited.

Source:GHPAGE

