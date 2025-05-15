I would fire Sammy Gyamfi if I were the president- Kennedy Agyapong

Loudmouth Ghanaian politician, Kennedy Agyapong has stated what he would have done in the Agradaa- Sammy Gyamfi saga if he were the president of Ghana.

Speaking at the Central University monitored by Gh Page, Kennedy Agyapong did not side with president John Mahama on his decision to pardon Sammy Gyamfi.

READ ALSO: Stop disturbing me because of just 40 million- Susu leader tells member she owes

Kennedy Agyapong believes Sammy Gyamfi would have been used to serve as a deterrent instead of pardoning him.

According to him, if he were the president of Ghana, he would have fired Sammy Gyamfi without thinking twice.