“I would have cost around €1Billion in today’s transfer market” – Okocha

- Advertisement -

Nigerian football legend, Jay-Jay Okocha said his market value would have been around €1 Billion if he was playing currently.

According to him, his excellent dribbling skills would make him a hot cake which every club would want to sign and in turn, skyrocket his value.

Speaking with Hurriyet on the back of Chelsea signing Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez for €106 million, Jay-Jay Okocha said he would be a little overpriced than that.

“Maybe I billion should have been paid for me. They paid €106 million for their defensive midfielder. I would have cost around €150 million. My assists, dribbles would have earned me more than that.

Jay-Jay Okocha was regarded as one of the best dribbles of his generation. However, he was bought by Paris Saint Germian for €14 million which was the African transfer record in 1998.