I would have slapped the spirit out of Cecilia Marfo- Kumchacha
I would have slapped the spirit out of Cecilia Marfo- Kumchacha

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Cecilia Marfo is in the headlines for making a spectacle of herself at another worship event by snatching the microphone from Joyce Blessing during her ministration.

Her unusual public display has garnered lots of comments on the internet with many calling her actions ill-timed and unnecessary.

Prior to her humiliation of Joyce Blessing, a video made waves in the past in which Cecilia Marfo was seen giving Brother Sammy some hot slaps all in the name of deliverance.

Adding to the conversation, controversial preacher Kumchacha mentioned that he would have given Cecilia a taste of her own medicine should he have been in Sammy’s shoes.

Kunchacha expressed in a panel discussion on UTV that the Holy Spirit could never incite someone to slap another so he would have slapped the prophetess back.

“I would have slapped that spirit out of her. How can you slap someone in the name of the Holy Spirit. Any spirit that causes you to slap another is not Holy”, the preacher said.

Meanwhile, the likes of Brother Sammy and Gifty Adorye have all condemned Cecilia’s actions affirming that she should have applied some tact even if the Spirit had given her a message for Joyce Blessing.

Source:GHPAGE

