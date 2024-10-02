type here...
I would have to pay $30,000 as import duty in Ghana on a car worth $10,000 abroad – Kwaku Manu

By Armani Brooklyn
Veteran Ghanaian actor, Kwaku Manu, has bitterly complained about exorbitant import duties in the country.

In a viral video, the award-winning actor raised a serious concern about the high import duty in Ghana.

As stated by Kwaku Manu in the video, a BMW, which is worth $10,000 abroad would have high duty on it when shipped to Ghana.

After asking someone to check the duty on the vehicle, the actor revealed it would cost $30,000.

He wondered why the duty on the car would be more than its price.

Mentioning that citizens of Burkina Faso have been clearing their goods from Ghana due to the unavailability of a Harbour in the country, Kwaku Manu averred duty in Burkina is cheaper than in Ghana.

He stressed that this $30,000 duty would have been $10,000 or $5,000 in Burkina Faso and Togo.

Kwaku Manu pleaded with Ghanaian authorities to do something on this issue, adding that it contributes to high pricing in the country since Ghana imports almost everything.

Watch the video below to know more…

