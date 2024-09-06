The leader of the New Force Movement Cheddar Nana Kwame Bediako aka Cheddar seems to have gotten more enemies for himself after declaring his presidential intention.

A lot of people have tagged Cheddar as a criminal but have failed to produce or provide evidence to back their claims. A move many believe is propaganda orchestrated by members of the other political parties.

The latest person to call him out as a criminal is US-based Ghanaian social media influencer, Twene Jonas.

According to Twene Jonas, Cheddar, is wanted in the state for felony related offences and that makes him a criminal and unfit to think of becoming the President of Ghana.

He added that Ghanaians risk losing everything should they decide to elect Cheddar as the President of Ghana in the December polls.

Twene Jonas without mincing words stated that despite bashing Dr Bawumia who is the current vice President and NPP Presidential candidate, he would choose and campaign for him over Cheddar.

Watch the video below: