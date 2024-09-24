type here...
“ I would’ve made you lie on the floor at Manhyia” – Captain Smart fires Afia Pokuaa & Mona Gucci

By Armani Brooklyn
Captain Smart

Captain Smart has joined the vicious attack on Afia Pokuaa and Mona Gucci after they visited Manhyia Palace.

Yesterday, Mona Gucci and Afia Pokuaa visited Manhyia Palace to apologise for their insolence.

Their visit stems from their tagged infamous comments made on live TV weeks ago.

During Biribi Gyegye Wo on Onua TV, Afia Pokua and Mona Gucci criticised Otumfuo for staying silent while some of his citizens verbally attacked the Dormaa people and their Chief, Nana Agyemang Badu I.

Mona Gucci

Afia Pokua, baffled by this, called out Otumfuo for his silence and asked him to call his people to order.

While calling for peace, she also urged Ashantis to ‘humble themselves’.

These comments triggered a barrage of attacks from Ghanaians most especially Asantes.

Upon Sober reflection, they decided to visit Manhyia Palace to apologise.

Reacting to the incident, Captain Smart chided Afia Pokuaa and Mona Gucci.

According to him, he would have made they sleep on the floor while apologising.

Source:GHpage

