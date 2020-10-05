- Advertisement -

A new video of Ibrah One on social media put forward he yesterday 4th October 2020 visited the church of popular man of God-Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah to have fellowship with him.

The controversial young millionaire shared the video on his social media pages revealing that he stormed Owusu Bempah’s church because he was felt bored at home and had nowhere to go.

According to the caption of the footage, it seems Ibrah One went there not a good note but to see for himself how Owusu Bempah does his church service and how the church members follow suit.

Ibrahim Dauda (Ibrah One) gave out his notes during the moment when the church members had a queue to go give their offertory unto the Lord. Callow to the norm, he refused to join them.

His reasons being that he was not going to give his money to a rich man of God whilst there are poor people on the streets suffering, adding that he would rather use that money to slay, thus go clubbing and spend on women.

Sharing the video he captioned; “I woke this early morning and decided to visit any nearby church which heads me towards owusus’s bempah’s church. whiles I was there I saw many people walking in a form of cue this made me asked the people question about what was happening, I was told they were paying offertory. I became very angry and replied them that I’m not a fool to pay offerings to a rich pastor whiles the poor are out there suffering. I told them I will rather use that money for slay”.

TAKE A LOOK AT THE VIDEO;

This guy wants to cause trouble …#Bipolaratwork