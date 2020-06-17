One of Ghana’s youngest millionaires Ibrah One has made some damning allegations at the Member of Parliament for Assin Central Hon. Kennedy Agyapong.

Kennedy Agyapong has for some months now been exposing some fake men of God in the country.

He started with Prophet Badu Kobi moved onto Bishop Angel Obinim and is currently on Prophet Nigel Gaisie.

In a new post sighted on the social media page of Ibrah One, he alleges that he has proofs to show that Kennedy Agyapong is involved in money laundering.

He also revealed that he has been gathering information on the politician for the past week and he is daring him (Kennedy Agyapong) to come out and deny his claims.

In one of Ibrah’s post, he made it clear that he warned Kennedy but the MP is trying to prove he is tough.

“I warned you but you think you are tough”. the post reads.

Another part also reads: “You have the guts to expose Obinim and tell the world that he does the money laundering. Very soon, we will know who does the money laundering more than you. Thief”.

See screenshots below:

