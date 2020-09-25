- Advertisement -

Ibrahim Dauda has once again struck hard Kennedy Agyapong with the photo of a beautiful slay queen they both bonked together some time ago.

The young millionaire is not done with Kennedy Agyapong after the latter some time ago silenced him in the country. This move by Ibrah is an act of revenge on Kennedy Agyapong.

Ibrah One on social media uploaded the photo of a young lady alleging that she is one of the numerous ladies Kennedy Agyapong pays to sleep with.

He claims he also bonked the beautiful lady without paying a penny to her. In this case, he means Ken Agyapong is weak in bed and can’t satisfy women.

The socialite mocked Assin Central MP saying all he knows best is making noise and insulting people on television and also paying huge sums of money to ladies leaving them unsatisfied in bed for other men to ‘eat’ them.

Captioning the post he made on social media, Ibra One wrote; “Most of the girls you pay huge amount of money before you fvck them have all fvck me for free, they ask me not to snap them cos they fvck you also, you are old and cant last in bed so they take your money and come fvck me for free, next time go seat on your tv and disgrace any leader and I will also start to name some girls both of us fvck. We all know how to do kiss and tell just that we protecting some people’s images”.

Again, Ibrah One threatened to go the extra mile in exposing Kennedy Agyapong should he sit on tv to attack or insult any leader again.





One can notice from the post that Ibrahim Dauda aka Ibrah One is bent on dealing with Kennedy Agyapong in equal footing to bring his name to disrepute just as he did to him.



Kennedy Agyapong and Ibrah One while back dominated headlines. They were engaged in a serious fight.

Both threw shots at each other on several occasions when the former accusing the latter of being a money launderer and a fraud boy(sakawa).

The issue escalated to a point where it was reported that Ibrah One fled to the Volta Region to seek sanctuary after personnel from national security stormed his house to arrest him in response to a call on them by Kennedy Agyapong.

