type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentIbrah one spotted mad on the streets of Niger
Entertainment

Ibrah one spotted mad on the streets of Niger

By Qwame Benedict
Ibrah One goes mad in Niger
Ibrah One
- Advertisement -

One of the youngest millionaires in Ghana Ibrah One has been spotted mad on the streets of Niger.

According to the information gathered from a source, Ibrah has been suffering from mental illness for some time now.

Due to how popular he is in Ghana, his family rushed him back to his hometown in Niger to seek help for his mental health.

The source revealed that he was been housed in a mental hospital but managed to escape from the facility and was later seen roaming and sleeping on the streets.

A new video sighted on social media sees the one-time rich man walking in a singlet and a pair of jeans short looking dirty on the street.

Watch the video below:

A caption accompanying the video indicated that thankfully he has been caught and taken back to the mental hospital for further treatment.

Years ago, Ibrah One had a ‘battle’ with Hon Kennedy Agyapong, but when the politician sought to take action against him, he discovered that Ibrah was suffering from mental problems.

Little did we know that the problem would get to this stage.

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, May 9, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    74 %
    3.5mph
    20 %
    Mon
    87 °
    Tue
    86 °
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    87 °
    Fri
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News