One of the youngest millionaires in Ghana Ibrah One has been spotted mad on the streets of Niger.

According to the information gathered from a source, Ibrah has been suffering from mental illness for some time now.

Due to how popular he is in Ghana, his family rushed him back to his hometown in Niger to seek help for his mental health.

The source revealed that he was been housed in a mental hospital but managed to escape from the facility and was later seen roaming and sleeping on the streets.

A new video sighted on social media sees the one-time rich man walking in a singlet and a pair of jeans short looking dirty on the street.

Watch the video below:

A caption accompanying the video indicated that thankfully he has been caught and taken back to the mental hospital for further treatment.

Years ago, Ibrah One had a ‘battle’ with Hon Kennedy Agyapong, but when the politician sought to take action against him, he discovered that Ibrah was suffering from mental problems.

Little did we know that the problem would get to this stage.