Ibrah One seemingly has missed the deadly and dangerous missiles MP for Assin Central directs at him amid his series of expose on live TV.

Kennedy Agyapong days ago in an interview vowed not to ever attack Ibrah One again because he has come to the realization that the millionaire is not mentally sound hence his demeanour in recent times.

True to Ken’s words so far he has not on any platform touched on the issue of Ibrah One.

Ibrah One on the other hand has subtly on social media throwing subtle punches directed to the Honorable MP.

Days ago, he came ostensibly mocking the politician on social media. Read the full post here.

Still unsatisfied Ibrah One has taken to the same medium on social media -Instagram- to throw subliminal shots at the NPP firebrand.

In the post sighted, Ibrah wrote;

“I have reached to the point where no one can take my happiness way.It’s called not giving a fuck about no1 but my self. Don’t let anyone take your shine away! Happiness come from within you”

See screenshot below;