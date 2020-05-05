LEO, Ghana's first virtual banker. Let's chat today!
Home Entertainment Ibrah One & wife issues, sleeping with Regina Van Helvet-Full details
Source:GHPAGE
Entertainment

Ibrah One & wife issues, sleeping with Regina Van Helvet-Full details

By RASHAD
0
Ibrah-celebs
Ibrah One & wife issues, sleeping with Regina Van Helvet-Full details
- Advertisement -

One of the biggest trending news on social media currently is the drama unfolding between alleged Sakawa Kingpin, Ibrah One, and his wife, Khadija as well as his brother Abass and others.

The beef has been so intense that Ibrah has not only released his own nude photo on Snapchat, he has also made shocking revelations about some respected names in the industry.

SEE ALSO: Date Rush guy who snubbed all the girls left his fiancé at home; He is a real fvck boy ~ Ex-girlfriend of Ignatius exposes him with photos and screenshots (SEE)

The beef started about 4 months ago when a photo of Ibrah One’s dick surfaced on social media. It was so tiny that Shatta Wale, even described Ibrah One’s Penis as ‘Safety Pin’.

At the time, Ibrah One denied being the owner of the Safety Pin but he vowed to expose the people behind. Well, he has and the names are mind-boggling.

According to Ibrah One, his wife whom he married a few months ago, Khadija is the one who leaked the photo on social media to disgrace him.

SEE ALSO: Cause of death of Kumawood actor/pastor, Bishop Bernard Nyarko finally revealed (Video, Photos)

Ibrah claims his wife married him for his money and has now connived with his big brother called Abbas to shame him for not allowing himself to be manipulated by Juju.

To prove to Shatta Wale and others that his penis is not like a safety pin, Ibrah One released a raw photo of his dick when Khadija was giving him a blowjob on Snapchat to prove he is heavily endowed.

Besides these, Ibrah One claims his wife inserted juju in his house to make him stupid and bow to every wish of hers. And with all this, his own blood brother, Abbas was aware and supported Khadija.

SEE ALSO: Finally, here are the pictures and videos of all the beautiful 5 wives of billionaire, Dr. Kwaku Oteng (See)

It didn’t end there, Ibrah One revealed Khadija reached out to his ex-girlfriends to team up with her and bring him down for their own reasons.

To back the claims, Ibrah One revealed Khadija reached out to his ex-girlfriend, Regina Van Helvert, the popular GhOne Presenter who hosts Rhythms.

Regina Van Helvert is also a presenter on Live FM as well as an actress. It has now been revealed that she was secretly bonking Ibrah One whiles claiming Roman Sister

Ibrah One also revealed Khadija reached out to one of his girlfriends, in the USA, Bria Myles but she shut down Khadija quickly.

SEE ALSO: I ended my marriage of just 3 weeks to Benedicta Gafah when I caught her making love with Obinim – Ex-husband of Benedicta Gafah finally breaks silence (Photos)

Khadija is one of the world’s most famous video vixens. She is regarded as the favorite of Drake. Drake has even used her name in a song before.

Currently, Khadija has left Ibrah One’s house and staying with Ibrah One’s ex-girlfriend. This was after she stole his money and fled.

To make it sadder, Ibrah’s own brother, Abbas who is far richer than Ibrah One knows where Khadija is staying and has been visiting her at the blind side of Ibrah.

According to Ibrah One, Abass went as far as hiring a popular blogger in Ghana who is close to Ibrah One to spy on him and send him details of everything he does. Such a heartbreaking story.

SEE ALSO: 3 Weeks marriage: Details of how Benedicta Gafah is demanding GH¢30k from her husband before she signs divorce papers leaks online (Video)

Watch the screenshots and listen to the whole story as presented by GhPage TV Below

A lesson to men! Know who you marry and understand that not all your family members love you as you think.

Previous articleNigerians attack Stonebwoy for saying Naija artists always pass through Ghana to get a name
Next articleGod is about to wipe away all fake men of God from Ghana – Bernard Nyarko’s Snr brother reveals

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Entertainment

God is about to wipe away all fake men of God from Ghana – Bernard Nyarko’s Snr brother reveals

Mr. Tabernacle -
Ghanaians are still mourning the painful exit of Kumawood's most loved and embellished actor Bishop Bernard Nyarko. After the...
Read more
Entertainment

Nigerians attack Stonebwoy for saying Naija artists always pass through Ghana to get a name

Mr. Tabernacle -
Stonebwoy has incurred the ire of Nigerians over comments he made attributed to Nigerian musicians passing through Ghana before making a hit....
Read more
Entertainment

Bisa Kdei claps back at Kofi Asamoah over his comments

Mr. Tabernacle -
Bisa Kdei has received several backlashes from Netizens and some industry players over his attack on the media for not promoting his...
Read more
Entertainment

Baby Maxin becomes brand ambassador for a clothing company

Qwame Benedict -
Baby Maxin who is the first child of actress Nana Ama McBrown has been made the brand ambassador for a children's clothing...
Read more
Entertainment

Funny Face has no secret about me to expose – Lil win

Qwame Benedict -
Lil Win has finally come out to dare his colleague Funny Face to drop any secrets about him if only he has...
Read more
Entertainment

Evil reign in the movie industry – Oboy Siki confirms Bernard Nyarko’s allegation

Qwame Benedict -
Popular Kumawood actor Oboy Siki aka Boys Boys in the wake of the sudden demise of Bernard Nyarko Aka Bishop, has confirmed...
Read more

TODAY

Tuesday, May 5, 2020
Accra
clear sky
29 ° C
29 °
29 °
79 %
3.1kmh
0 %
Tue
29 °
Wed
31 °
Thu
31 °
Fri
31 °
Sat
31 °

Most Read

Entertainment

Ignatius who snubbed all the girls at Date Rush is engaged to be married

RASHAD -
One of the most popular viral news on social media currently is how one guy humiliated 10 ladies at yesterday's episode of...
Read more
Entertainment

Be a man of your own – Bernard Nyarko’s last words to his son

Mr. Tabernacle -
Gideon Kankam Nyarko the eldest son of the late Bishop Bernard Nyarko has finally broken the silence on the death of his...
Read more
Entertainment

Kumawood stars who recorded a video crying over Bernard Nyarko’s death are fake -Sean Paul

Lizbeth Brown -
Popular Kumawood actor and musician Sean Paul has opined that all his colleague actors who recorded themselves crying over the death of...
Read more
Entertainment

Bernard Nyarko wasn’t in good terms with Nana Ama McBrown

Qwame Benedict -
Movie lovers are still mourning the loss of Kumawood actor Bernard Nyarko popularly known as Bishop who passed on last Saturday 2nd...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News