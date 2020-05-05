- Advertisement -

One of the biggest trending news on social media currently is the drama unfolding between alleged Sakawa Kingpin, Ibrah One, and his wife, Khadija as well as his brother Abass and others.

The beef has been so intense that Ibrah has not only released his own nude photo on Snapchat, he has also made shocking revelations about some respected names in the industry.

The beef started about 4 months ago when a photo of Ibrah One’s dick surfaced on social media. It was so tiny that Shatta Wale, even described Ibrah One’s Penis as ‘Safety Pin’.

At the time, Ibrah One denied being the owner of the Safety Pin but he vowed to expose the people behind. Well, he has and the names are mind-boggling.

According to Ibrah One, his wife whom he married a few months ago, Khadija is the one who leaked the photo on social media to disgrace him.

Ibrah claims his wife married him for his money and has now connived with his big brother called Abbas to shame him for not allowing himself to be manipulated by Juju.

To prove to Shatta Wale and others that his penis is not like a safety pin, Ibrah One released a raw photo of his dick when Khadija was giving him a blowjob on Snapchat to prove he is heavily endowed.

Besides these, Ibrah One claims his wife inserted juju in his house to make him stupid and bow to every wish of hers. And with all this, his own blood brother, Abbas was aware and supported Khadija.

It didn’t end there, Ibrah One revealed Khadija reached out to his ex-girlfriends to team up with her and bring him down for their own reasons.

To back the claims, Ibrah One revealed Khadija reached out to his ex-girlfriend, Regina Van Helvert, the popular GhOne Presenter who hosts Rhythms.

Regina Van Helvert is also a presenter on Live FM as well as an actress. It has now been revealed that she was secretly bonking Ibrah One whiles claiming Roman Sister

Ibrah One also revealed Khadija reached out to one of his girlfriends, in the USA, Bria Myles but she shut down Khadija quickly.

Khadija is one of the world’s most famous video vixens. She is regarded as the favorite of Drake. Drake has even used her name in a song before.

Currently, Khadija has left Ibrah One’s house and staying with Ibrah One’s ex-girlfriend. This was after she stole his money and fled.

To make it sadder, Ibrah’s own brother, Abbas who is far richer than Ibrah One knows where Khadija is staying and has been visiting her at the blind side of Ibrah.

According to Ibrah One, Abass went as far as hiring a popular blogger in Ghana who is close to Ibrah One to spy on him and send him details of everything he does. Such a heartbreaking story.

Watch the screenshots and listen to the whole story as presented by GhPage TV Below

A lesson to men! Know who you marry and understand that not all your family members love you as you think.