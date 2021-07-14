- Advertisement -

Businessman Ibrahim Mahama has acquired a private jet and has customised it with ‘Dzata’ boldly written on it.

‘Dzata’ is the name of the cement brand the brother of the former president of the country John Mahama has started producing.

A few months ago, Ibrahim Mahama was in the news after it emerged that a bag of his Dzata cement was going to be sold for GHC 30 making it the cheapest cement brand in the country.

By acquiring this private jet we believe the businessman is planning on getting his cement brands into other countries.

Check out photos of the private jet

Dzata

Dzata 2

Dzata 3