type here...
GhPage Entertainment Ibrahim Mahama bought Shatta Wale his first house -Pope Skinny
Entertainment

Ibrahim Mahama bought Shatta Wale his first house -Pope Skinny

By Lizbeth Brown
Pope Skinny & Shatta Wale
- Advertisement -

Asuoden Music frontliner, Pope Skinny for the past weeks has been on the issue of his former friend Shatta Wale and revealing some secrets about him.

In a latest video sighted by GhPage News, the ‘Hot Cake’ hitmaker disclosed that Shatta Wale lied about his mansion at East Legon.

According to Pope Skinny, the mansion was given to Shatta Wale by Ibrahim Mahama after he recorded a song dubbed ‘Mahama Paper’ that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) used for their campaign.

Pope Skinny added that he always gets irritated when Shatta Wale describes other musicians as poor because he, (Shatta Wale) is not rich.

ALSO READ: Pope Skinny claims Shatta Wale is HIV positive

“Shatta Wale calls every musician broke and I will tell everyone how he got his first house at East Legon. He recorded a song ‘Mahama Paper’ for the NDC campaign and they didn’t win.

We went to Ibrahim Mahama’s house at Kawukudi junction and Shatta Wale told him he wanted a house instead of money after Ibrahim asked him what he wanted.

I was part of the people who told you to say that the house cost 1 million dollars because it was a nice house with swimming pool. That house does not cost 1 million dollars”, Pope Skinny revealed.

Pope Skinny further described Shatta Wale as a fake person and warned him never to disrespect veteran musicians like Reggie Rockstone.

Watch the video below;

Subscribe to watch new videos

ALSO READ: I don’t have any fight with Pope Skinny -Shatta Wale

This comes after Shatta Wale revealed in an interview that most Ghanaian musicians are poor, adding that he doesn’t have any problem with Pope Skinny.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Sunday, December 27, 2020
Accra
few clouds
82.4 ° F
82.4 °
82.4 °
88 %
1.6mph
20 %
Sun
86 °
Mon
86 °
Tue
86 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
82 °

TRENDING

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News