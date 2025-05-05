Ibrahim Mahama “flies” Pinamang for eye surgery

Ghanaian business mogul, Ibrahim Mahama has commenced the process to ensure Pinamang sees again.

Following reports that the business tycoon has stepped in to support Suzzy, the young lady is currently in Accra.

Per the reports available at the news desk of Gh Page, Pinamang is presently in Accra, Dr. Agarwal’s hospital for her eye surgery.

In a video sighted by Gh Page, Pinamang is seen together with her brother, as the duo enter the hospital for treatment.

Gh Page promises to update its avid readers should there be any updates.