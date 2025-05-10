type here...
Ibrahim Mahama flies Pinamang to the UK for treatment

By Mzta Churchill

Business tycoon, Ibrahim Mahama has shocked many Ghanaians by flying Suzzy Pinamang to the UK for treatment.

This comes after Suzzy Pinamang in a series of videos cried to the business tycoon among other wealthy indivibals to come to her aid.

In the viral video sighted by Gh Page, Pinamang stated that at that moment, she had nobody apart from her aged mother and brother.

She added that her mother does almost everything for her, So, her worry at the time the video was shot was that her mother would die, because should that happen, it would badly affect her.

Well, following her viral video, Ibrahim Mahama decided to support the young girl to be able to see again.

Following that, Pinamang and her brothers were flown to Accra to see Dr. Argawal for treatment.

Per Dr. Argawal’s report, Pinamang’s condition had escalated to an extremely worrisome level, hence, the need to be sent abroad for better treatment, suggesting the UK or India.

Ghanaians woke up today, Saturday, May 10 to news that Pinamang Suzzy as well as her brothers has landed in the UK for treatment.

In the pictures available at the news desk of Gh Page, Pinamang could be seen neatly dressed, with a smile all over her face.

- GhPage
- GhPage
