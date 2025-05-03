Ibrahim Mahama offers help to Suzzy Pinamang; SDA SHS girl shot in the eye after GhPage publication

Ghanaian entrepreneur and philanthropist, Mr Ibrahim Mahama, has extended a helping hand to Suzzy Pinamang.

Suzzy is the SDA Senior High School student who sustained a gunshot injury to her eye several months ago.

This act of benevolence follows a viral report by GhPage that highlighted the deteriorating condition of Suzzy’s eye and called for urgent intervention from various stakeholders.

Touched by the story, Mr. Mahama, through his personal assistant Mr. Rafik Mahama has contacted the family of the young victim via GhPage Media.

The businessman has since committed to covering all medical expenses—both local and international—associated with her treatment.

GhPage Media can authoritatively state that Suzzy and her family are scheduled to travel from Kumasi to Accra next Monday.

Upon arrival, they will consult with renowned ophthalmologist Dr. Agarwals at the Dr. Agarwals Eye Clinic, located on J.A. Kuffour Avenue in Accra.

Dr. Agarwals, an Indian eye specialist with a reputation for successfully correcting complex eye conditions will assess Suzzy’s situation to determine whether she can be treated in Ghana or requires advanced care abroad.

Should international treatment be necessary, all associated costs, including travel and surgery, will be fully funded by Mr. Mahama.

This generous gesture is yet another testament to Ibrahim Mahama’s unwavering commitment to humanitarian causes in Ghana, offering renewed hope to Suzzy Pinamang and her family in a time of need.