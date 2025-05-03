type here...
Source:GHpage
News

Ibrahim Mahama offers help to Suzzy Pinamang; SDA SHS girl shot in the eye after GhPage publication

By Armani Brooklyn
Ibrahim Mahama Suzzy Pinamang

Ghanaian entrepreneur and philanthropist, Mr Ibrahim Mahama, has extended a helping hand to Suzzy Pinamang.

Suzzy is the SDA Senior High School student who sustained a gunshot injury to her eye several months ago.

This act of benevolence follows a viral report by GhPage that highlighted the deteriorating condition of Suzzy’s eye and called for urgent intervention from various stakeholders.

Touched by the story, Mr. Mahama, through his personal assistant Mr. Rafik Mahama has contacted the family of the young victim via GhPage Media.

The businessman has since committed to covering all medical expenses—both local and international—associated with her treatment.

Subscribe to watch new videos

GhPage Media can authoritatively state that Suzzy and her family are scheduled to travel from Kumasi to Accra next Monday.

Upon arrival, they will consult with renowned ophthalmologist Dr. Agarwals at the Dr. Agarwals Eye Clinic, located on J.A. Kuffour Avenue in Accra.

Trending:
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Dr. Agarwals, an Indian eye specialist with a reputation for successfully correcting complex eye conditions will assess Suzzy’s situation to determine whether she can be treated in Ghana or requires advanced care abroad.

Should international treatment be necessary, all associated costs, including travel and surgery, will be fully funded by Mr. Mahama.

Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital - GhPage

This generous gesture is yet another testament to Ibrahim Mahama’s unwavering commitment to humanitarian causes in Ghana, offering renewed hope to Suzzy Pinamang and her family in a time of need.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Guy crying and gay guys

Suspected gay man beaten and paraded naket

Miriam

Miriam allegedly murdered by her ex

GhPageNews

TODAY

Saturday, May 3, 2025
29.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Nigerian kidnappers torture Ghanaian lady

Ama Serwaa Konadu

Photos of Ama Serwaa’s kidnappers

Ama Serwaas kidnappers 2

Police rescues Ama Serwaa & other victims

Ama Serwaa and IGP Yohunu

He is evil, devil, greedy, wizard, jealous, mad & foolish- Abronye insults Kennedy Agyapong again

Abronye And Kennedy Agyapong

Groom & friends arrested for killing wife during a foursome

Couple crying woman
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways