Ibrahim Mahama & President Mahama are my biological uncles, I am searching for them- lady cries on radio

A beautiful lady named Ramatu has taken to Lawson Afisem to say that President John Mahama and his brother, Ibrahim Mahama are her uncles.

The lady in her 30 made an appearance on Lawson Afisem with claims that she was badly searching for her uncles.

READ ALSO: Someone will die at Akwatia if you try NPP- Okatakyie Afrifa threatens NDC



She noted that, she and her mother had tried their best possible to search for the duo, however, all their efforts proved futile.

The recounted how they visited Ibrahim Mahama’s house and companies in both Tema and Accra but all to no avail, revealing that the securities among others make it difficult for them to see the duo.

Since all plans of reaching the business tycoon failed, they stated that they see Lawson Afisem as their last option.