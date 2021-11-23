type here...
Entertainment

Ibrahim Mahama shows off his drifting skills with his expensive Benz – Video

By Armani Brooklyn
Ibrahim Mahama
The biological brother of former president John Mahama, Ibrahim Mahama – Has held his followers on Instagram spellbound with his superb driving skills in a fast trending video.

In this video that has received striking applause from Ghanaians, the CEO of Dzata cement and astute businessman was moving his expensive Mercedes car in circles like a Fast and Furious cast.

A voice can be heard in the background showering praises on him for his finesses behind the steering wheel.

The video was recorded inside his Dzata Cement factory. Apparently, Ibrahim Mahama likes showing off his driving and riding skills.

Because this isn’t the first time he has been seen doing something similar; He has once been filmed doing the same thing on a motorbike a few months ago.

Check out the breathtaking video below to know more…

Source:GHpage

