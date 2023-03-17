type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsInternational Criminal Court issues arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin
News

International Criminal Court issues arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin

By Bra Stash
Read Vladimir Putin's official address on Russia's invasion of Ukraine
- Advertisement -

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The court alleges he is responsible for war crimes and has focused its claims on the unlawful deportation of children from Ukraine to Russia.

It says the crimes were committed in Ukraine from 24 February 2022 – when Russia launched its full-scale invasion.

Moscow has denied the allegations and labelled the warrants as “outrageous”.

Read Vladimir Putin's official address on Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Little is likely to come of the arrest warrants – the ICC has no powers to arrest suspects, and can only exercise jurisdiction within the countries that are signed up to its agreement.

Russia is not a signatory – so it is unlikely the president will be extradited, however, it could affect him in other ways, such as being unable to travel.

In a statement, the ICC said it had reasonable grounds to believe Mr Putin committed the criminal acts directly, as well as working with others.

The court also said he failed to use his presidential powers to stop the deportation of children.

Russia’s commissioner for children’s rights, Maria Lvova-Belova, is also wanted by the ICC for the same crimes.

Source: BBC.com

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, March 17, 2023
    Accra
    few clouds
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    84 %
    4.5mph
    20 %
    Fri
    84 °
    Sat
    87 °
    Sun
    85 °
    Mon
    85 °
    Tue
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News