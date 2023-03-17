International Criminal Court issues arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin

- Advertisement -

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The court alleges he is responsible for war crimes and has focused its claims on the unlawful deportation of children from Ukraine to Russia.

It says the crimes were committed in Ukraine from 24 February 2022 – when Russia launched its full-scale invasion.

Moscow has denied the allegations and labelled the warrants as “outrageous”.

Little is likely to come of the arrest warrants – the ICC has no powers to arrest suspects, and can only exercise jurisdiction within the countries that are signed up to its agreement.

Russia is not a signatory – so it is unlikely the president will be extradited, however, it could affect him in other ways, such as being unable to travel.

In a statement, the ICC said it had reasonable grounds to believe Mr Putin committed the criminal acts directly, as well as working with others.

The court also said he failed to use his presidential powers to stop the deportation of children.

Russia’s commissioner for children’s rights, Maria Lvova-Belova, is also wanted by the ICC for the same crimes.

Source: BBC.com