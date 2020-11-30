ICGC Christ Temple joins Funny Face in prayer in new video

Funny Face was joined by members of the International Central Gospel Church(ICGC) Christ Temple in prayer at his Kasoa based residence.

Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng known with the byname Funny Face has been involved in some baby mama drama after the mother of his twins took off with his girls.

The comedian and his ex-fiancee have gone back and forth with both parties granting interviews accusing each other of all forms of abuse.

In a couple of days ago, Funny Face was considered suicidal as in a message which almost seemed a death note to Kumawood actor, Kwaku Manu, he asked the latter to cater for his girls after he was gone.

A number of celebrities and industry people have gone to check up on the comic actor in an attempt to give him the support he needs in these hard times.

The likes of Ayisha Modi, Zion Felix and a host of others visited the award-winning actor to show him some love.

Others have also suggested that Funny Face got some therapy because he was acting depressed.

Meanwhile, in another video posted on Funny Face’s Instagram, members of the Dramatic Arts Ministry of ICGC Christ Temple paid the Kasoa Trotro actor a visit and led him in a time of prayer.

According to Funny Face, he had been a part of the Ministry since 2004 and although he took a break somewhere in 2011 they still taught it wise to come to support him in his toughest moments.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

ICGC Christ Temple joins Funny Face in prayer pic.twitter.com/yVYJ9xMvrx — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) November 30, 2020

He wrote, ”?? “ GYE NYAME “ ?? … GOD bless my family .. Dramatic arts Ministry of .. I.C.G.C. ( Christ Temple ) Abossey Okai .. I was part of dis Ministry .. from 2004 to 2011 … we give God da glory .. joined again today .. Tanx people .. u came over and made me remember how far da LORD has brought me .. Rest In Peace .. to MR . Asiamah .. our leader .. Daddy rest well .. where you left .. we wil continue till GOD calls us home too… FOR LIFE IS FOR LIFE ???? Tanx to all I.C.G.C members .. for ur well wishes .. love u all ????? stilllllllll “ ONE MAN THOUSAND.”