“I’d rather fail than to become like Mcbrown” – Mzgee angrily fires her haters (Video)

Mzgee has finally reacted to the claims that she has dropped the once enviable standards of UTV’s United Showbiz program after she took over from Empress Nana Ama Mcbrown.

For some time now, there have been several conversations online concerning Mzgee’s supposed subpar hosting and interviewing skills.

Some social media users have even called on the management of UTV to immediately replace her with a better host who can perfectly fill the vacuum Mcbrown left.

Obviously, Mzgee has come across the numerous posts on social media calling for her sack and has decided to address it once and for all.

According to her, she’ll rather fail than become a clone of Nana Ama Mcbrown.

She wrote in the caption attached to a lovely picture she shared on Instagram that;

I’d rather fail in originality than become a clone of another! I didn’t get here as a carbon copy of anyone yet I made a name as one of the most revered in the space!

So after all these feats, why do you think I want to or I’d prefer to become an imitation?

Ebi the work wey I know, ebi the work I go do, forget the razzmatazz, it’s not my style to indulge in frivolities.

Yes, I’ll learn to better at every challenge (I know you want to see me fail badly but you forget it is God that ordains Kings)

I’ll do me as always, at my own pace and in my own unique style.

I’m sorry if that offends you!

